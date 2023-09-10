Fernbridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,212,000. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $141.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 71,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $9,043,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,895 shares in the company, valued at $106,651,504.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 71,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $9,043,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,895 shares in the company, valued at $106,651,504.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,274 shares of company stock worth $61,721,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.