Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $39.34 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 163.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,150 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.24. 15,965,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,045,674. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

