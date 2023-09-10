Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

