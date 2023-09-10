Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $56.11 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,389 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 6.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Workday worth $56,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,043,000 after buying an additional 180,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,477 shares of company stock worth $27,924,696. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Workday Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,000. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of -522.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

