Zcash Price Tops $24.38 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $398.05 million and $35.97 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $24.38 or 0.00094816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

