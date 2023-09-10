Lisk Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $98.49 million and $731,529.01 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002618 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001565 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,827,071 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

