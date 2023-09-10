Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,057 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

