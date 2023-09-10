Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.