Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 19,483,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

