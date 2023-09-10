Cetera Investment Advisers Has $34.27 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,471,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,882,000 after purchasing an additional 223,660 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 3,582,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

