iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.67% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $39,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 870,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

