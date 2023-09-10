Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,115,887 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 659.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115,887 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.69% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $86,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after buying an additional 2,567,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,068,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,430,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

