Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,135 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $184.52. 1,769,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,912. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

