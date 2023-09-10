Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 661 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of DexCom worth $71,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,097. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,634 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

