Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 612,949 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,949 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 501,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 148,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,292,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,338,000 after acquiring an additional 389,471 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

