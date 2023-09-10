Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $15.30 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,000. Flex makes up approximately 2.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Flex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,132,574.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,676,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,585,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,132,574.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,676,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,585,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,783. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 2,120,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,059. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

