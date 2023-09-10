Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 4.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. 622,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

