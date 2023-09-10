Lavaca Capital LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $390.71. 864,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,943. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

