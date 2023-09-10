Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Boosted by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,928. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

