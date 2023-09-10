Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,332. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.