Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,545,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 435,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

