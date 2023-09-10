Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,595,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

