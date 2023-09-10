iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $278.42. 636,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

