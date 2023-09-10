Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,941,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 452,367 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,892,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 9,344,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.14, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

