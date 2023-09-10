Lavaca Capital LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,493,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,813,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384,810. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

