Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,338,402 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,819,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.49. 918,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.