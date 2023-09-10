Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.99% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,789,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,217,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,365,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $830.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,534. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $772.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

