Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782,891 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.01% of Progressive worth $1,686,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

PGR stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.76. 1,619,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.