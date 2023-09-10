Oep Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 4,980,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Oep Capital Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980,000 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems makes up 83.1% of Oep Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oep Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 9.22% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $846,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 1,177,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,134. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

