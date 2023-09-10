NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 154,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 3,387,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

