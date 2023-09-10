Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. 2,774,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,252. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

