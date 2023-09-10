Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 25,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $16,058,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 238,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 203,787 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

ABT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. 3,521,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

