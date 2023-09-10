Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,435,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

