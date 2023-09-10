AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,209. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

