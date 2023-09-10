Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TransDigm Group worth $78,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 172.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $3,501,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,592.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.7 %

TDG stock traded down $15.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $871.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,457. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $883.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $811.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

