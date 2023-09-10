Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $247.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

