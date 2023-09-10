Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

