Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.