Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

NASDAQ:META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.68 and a 200 day moving average of $254.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

