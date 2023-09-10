PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 5,959 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.4% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 112.7% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.6% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 118,559,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

