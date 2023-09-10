PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $247.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,795. The firm has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.41. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

