Shellback Capital LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.6% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

