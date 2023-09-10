Barr E S & Co. Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.1% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $12.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $958.36. The stock had a trading volume of 479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,440. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $945.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $908.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

