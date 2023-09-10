Barr E S & Co. Sells 146 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,844. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.