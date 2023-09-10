Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $94,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock traded down $31.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,130.70. The company had a trading volume of 154,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,257.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,365.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

