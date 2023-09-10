BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $690.62. 352,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $705.57 and its 200-day moving average is $680.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

