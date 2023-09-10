London Co. of Virginia Sells 99,335 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,335 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $330,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.05 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

