Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,150. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

