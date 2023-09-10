The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Shares of HD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.71. 2,211,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The company has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

