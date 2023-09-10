Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,092,245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 450.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Lowe’s Companies worth $511,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. 2,166,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

